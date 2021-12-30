If you have Omicron, how long after exposure will you test positive?

The Omicron form of coronavirus is currently the most common in the country, accounting for more than 90% of covid infections, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

A shocking number of diseases have been reported as a result of people mixing indoors more than normal over the Christmas season.

After a record number of illnesses were recorded on Christmas Day, another 39,923 instances of Omicron were discovered across the UK on Wednesday.

Experts are warning of a new ‘key’ Omicron symptom.

While more information regarding Omicron is needed, preliminary research suggests that the strain spreads more quickly than prior variants, albeit it appears to cause lesser symptoms in many people.

This doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods, and with the virus spreading so quickly, it’s more crucial than ever to be tested.

Rapid tests, also known as lateral flows, can provide a result in as little as fifteen minutes, though this time frame can vary, so read the directions that come with your testing kit carefully.

Every viral disease has an incubation period, which is the time between being exposed to a virus and being able to identify it.

While symptoms in those infected with the original coronavirus strain took anywhere from two days to two weeks to manifest, the Omicron variety is thought to incubate considerably faster, closer to three to five days, according to the World Health Organization.

However, according to the WHO, a good result could take up to fourteen days for certain people.

“Recent study from the UK Health Security Agency reveals that the window between infection and infectiousness for the Omicron variation may be shorter than for the Delta variant,” Sajid Javid told MPs on December 6.

Over 100 people attended an Omicron outbreak at a Christmas party in Norway last month, with the majority of them becoming infected with the virus.

The study, which was published in the journal Eurosurveillance, discovered that the average incubation period was three days if the guests were infected at the party.

This was “brief compared to earlier reports for Delta and other previously circulating non-Delta SARS-CoV-2,” which were 4.3 and five days, respectively, according to the paper.

It’s crucial to keep in mind. “The summary has come to an end.”