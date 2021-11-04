If you have an appointment at Royal Liverpool Hospital today, here’s what you should know.

Due to a police incident, the main entrance to the Royal Liverpool Hospital is closed this morning.

Merseyside police said they were called to the A&E door at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, November 3.

As a result, between Moss Street and Low Hill, officers closed Prescot Street in both directions.

The hospital trust verified this morning that the hospital is fully operating, despite the fact that the main entrance remains closed.

Travel in the area is expected to be disrupted, but appointments should go on as planned.

The hospital is still safe to visit, according to a representative for the Trust, and individuals wishing to enter the site for appointments or the A&E department should use alternate entries.

On the scene, police, medical staff, and security are advising people on different access points.

According to the Royal Liverpool Hospital, “The Royal Liverpool Hospital on Prescot Street is open to all patients and staff as usual today, according to Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and people are encouraged to come as usual.

“Prescot Street has been sealed off in response to an ongoing police situation, therefore access to the hospital’s main entrance has been restricted.

“There will be limited access and service disruptions while the incident is ongoing, and the Trust appreciates everyone’s tolerance and cooperation.

“The hospital is still open for business, according to the Trust. It is safe to enter the hospital, which has alternative entrances for those who wish to see the Accident and Emergency Department, make appointments, or pay a visit.

“Please arrive as scheduled, and onsite security will take you through the hospital via alternate entrances.”

