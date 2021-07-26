If you have a TUI holiday booked this summer, you may be eligible for a refund.

A new arrangement allows travelers to be compensated for booking a vacation with TUI.

Holidaymakers who book a vacation with the travel company will not only save money thanks to the £100 off TUI deal, but they will also receive money back via TopCashback.

TopCashback is a money-back website that gives money back to people who book a vacation with TUI.

As foreign travel restrictions loosen, airlines such as TUI, easyJet, Jet2, British Airways, and others adjust their flight regulations.

TUI, the UK’s largest holiday operator, is resuming flights to more amber list destinations as it reviews its itineraries in light of government restrictions.

Flights have resumed to green-status destinations such as Malta, Madeira, Gibraltar, and various Caribbean islands, as well as amber-status destinations such as the Balearic Islands, Corfu, Crete (Heraklion), Zakynthos, Rhodes, and Kos, mainland Portugal, and the Canary Islands’ Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Tenerife.

TUI’s rebate offer

When booking a holiday with TUI, you can get 4% cashback on holidays to Greece between July 1 and October 31, 2021, 4% cashback on TUI hotels, 2% cashback on TUI cruises, and 2% cashback on TUI River Cruises.

When booking a trip with TUI, those who take advantage of the 4% cashback offer will receive money back.

The cashback offers cannot be used with any promotional or voucher code that has not been issued and approved by TopCashback.

To get the offer, first sign up for the TopCashback site, which is completely free:

To visit the TUI website, simply click the “receive cashback” button.

Purchase what you want.

Your transaction will appear in your TopCashback account shortly after you complete it.

Visit TopCashback’s website to learn more about how it works and to see what other offers they have.

TUI COVID coverage is included in all vacations departing before October 31.

TUI COVID coverage is included in all vacations departing before October 31.

If your booking is eligible, you will instantly be covered by COVID, which means you will be able to change your holiday for free if you contract COVID-19 or are needed to isolate prior to your travel dates, or if your