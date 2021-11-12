‘If You Have a Dream, Follow It’: At the age of 89, a man earns a Ph.D. in Physics.

Manfred Steiner, an 89-year-old Rhode Island resident, has aspired to be a physicist since he was a child. He realized his dream after successfully defending his dissertation and will obtain his Ph.D. in February from Brown University.

According to a paper issued by Brown University, Steiner was born in Vienna but moved to the United States after World War II ended. Despite his desire to study physics, his mother and uncle encouraged him to pursue medicine.

In the Brown University report, Steiner stated, “My family’s advice was that medicine was the best road for me.” “So I made peace with myself, reasoning that ‘they are older and wiser,’ and I took their advise.” He traveled to Washington, D.C., after getting his medical degree from the University of Vienna in 1955, to complete his study in internal medicine. Steiner then began a hematology traineeship at Tufts University, where he studied blood, blood-forming organs, and blood illnesses. Steiner received a three-year biological course at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he received his Ph.D. in biochemistry in 1967.

At Brown University, Steiner resumed his hematology research. In 1968, he was hired as an assistant professor of medicine, and in 1978, he was elevated to full professor. In 1985, he was named head of the medical school’s hematology department, a position he held until 1994. Steiner went on to help build and lead a hematology research program at the University of North Carolina at Greenville, where he remained until his retirement in 2000.

Despite the fact that Steiner’s profession was primarily focused on medicine, he never lost his enthusiasm for physics.

“Physics has always been a part of me,” he added, “and when I resigned from medicine at the age of 70, I wanted to embrace the world of physics.”

Many people are returning to school later in life for various educational options, according to a column published in Kiplinger. People return to school for a variety of reasons, according to the article, ranging from completing a graduate degree to receiving a certificate.

Some are seeking a professional shift and require the knowledge, while others want to “fulfill a lifetime desire” after retirement.

Steiner’s goal was to make that fantasy a reality. With the, he enrolled in Brown University’s physics program. This is a condensed version of the information.