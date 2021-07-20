If you encounter a man who has traveled 200 miles to Liverpool, call 999.

A man who has been the subject of a police missing person alert is thought to be in Liverpool city centre, more than 200 miles away from his home.

Merseyside Police have initiated a search for Chukwunyere Agu.

He has gone missing in London but is now believed to be in Liverpool, with police encouraging anyone who sees him to ring 999.

“Please share and assist us discover missing man Chukwunyere Agu,” a spokesman stated.

“Chukwunyere, 40, was last seen in London on Sunday, July 4th, although he could be in Liverpool City Centre.”

As part of the police appeal, a grainy photograph was also provided.

According to authorities, he is African, 6 feet tall, of medium frame, with short black hair and a London accent.

Chukwunyere was dressed in a brown hooded sweatshirt, army green jogging trousers, white sneakers, and a grey bag.

He is said to have ties to the St John’s Gardens and Bold Street areas of Liverpool city centre, according to police.

If you see Chukwunyere, police ask that you phone 999 or fill out their online form.

Other information can be shared via @MerPolCC, 101, or 116 000 (Missing Persons).