If you dine in your pyjamas at Frankie & Benny’s in Liverpool, you’ll get a free breakfast.

Frankie & Benny’s, an Italian-American restaurant chain, has unveiled a new breakfast menu and is giving out free breakfasts to anyone who dines in their pyjamas.

For one week only, from October 12 to 17, people around the country can try the new menu dishes – including French Toast, Breakfast Wrap, and Beef Brisket Hash – for free until noon each day, as long as they eat in their PJs.

There’s something for everyone, with classic breakfast meals including the ‘Big One’ fry up with all the fixings, Eggs Benedict, Breakfast Bap, and the Vegan Fry Up all available for free.

If you’re searching for something different, try the Beef Brisket Hash, which consists of potato tots stuffed with beef brisket, fried onions, eggs, and chilli sauce, or the breakfast wrap, which consists of cheese, sausage, bacon, potato tots, and a fried egg wrapped in a flour tortilla.

The following are the six new breakfast dishes on the menu:

Two slices of buttery brioche bread baked until golden brown in a creamy egg mixture. Strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, banana, passion fruit, and yoghurt are served on the side.

Cheese, sausage, bacon, potato tots, and a fried egg on a flour tortilla

Potato tots topped with fried eggs, red chilli sauce, and parsley and stuffed with mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and fried onions.

Potato tots with beef brisket, fried onions, fried eggs, red chili sauce, and parsley on top

– Buttermilk pancakes with mixed berries from Frankie’s.

– Layers of fresh fruit, natural yoghurt, and strawberry sauce, plus orange juice, apple juice, or milk.

A complimentary brekkie worth up to £10 is available at Edge Lanes without the use of a coupon or code.

Because Frankie & Benny’s is a family restaurant, they ask that guests dress appropriately for bedtime.

Customers who dine in their pyjamas and upload a photo on Instagram with the hashtags #PJsAtFrankies and @frankienbennys will receive a complimentary breakfast.