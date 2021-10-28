If you claim certain DWP benefits or Tax Credits, you may be entitled for a £1,200 bonus.

Many people receiving benefits such as Universal Credit and Tax Credits are unaware of a plan that can help them save up to 50% more.

Almost 11 million people are currently eligible for the savings scheme because they get a qualifying benefit.

According to the government’s website: “If you are one of the following people, you can create a Help to Save account:

DW could give Universal Credit claimants an extra £608 per month if they are entitled to Working Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit. If you are claiming Universal Credit and you (or your partner if it’s a joint claim) earned £617.73 or more from paid work in the previous monthly assessment period, you could get an extra £608 per month.”

The Help to Save Scheme allows you to open a government savings account that gives low-income people a 50p bonus for every £1 they save over a four-year period.

Because Help to Save is supported by the UK government, all of your savings are safe.

Every calendar month, users can deposit between £1 and £50 into their savings accounts. If you save £50 by January 8, for example, you won’t be able to pay in again until February 1.

Each calendar month, you can deposit a maximum of £50 into your account, totaling £2,400 over four years. In four years, you can earn up to £1,200 in additional money from your savings.

You can pay with a debit card, a standing order, or a bank transfer.

It is not necessary to pay in every month; you may do so whenever you are able; nevertheless, if you do not pay in every month, you will not be eligible for the whole bonus.

Money can be withdrawn from the account, but only to your personal bank account.

And there’s a catch: the bonus payout is contingent on the amount of money you put in.

At the end of the second and fourth years, you will earn bonuses. The bonuses are equal to half of the biggest amount you have saved. These are deposited into your own bank account.