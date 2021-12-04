If you claim benefits or receive a pension, new DWP payment rates will begin in April.

From April 2022, the rates of benefits and state pensions will alter.

The State Pension and benefits provided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), such as Universal Credit, Personal Independence Payment (PIP), and Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), would increase by 3.1 percent, according to the government.

The basic State Pension will rise to £141.85 per week as a result of the reforms, while the full amount of the new State Pension will rise to £185.15.

The new rates will take effect on April 11, 2022, for the tax year 2022/23, and the increase to State Pensions will apply to Scotland, Wales, and England.

The new payment rates for 2022 to 2023, as well as the increased amount, are summarized here.

The payments have been organized alphabetically.

From 2022 to 2023, new DWP payment rates will be implemented.

Unless otherwise noted, weekly rates are shown.

Allowance for Attendance

£92.40 (up from £89.60) at the higher rate

Reduced rate: £61.85 (was £60.00)

Allowance for Carers

£69.70 (up from £67.60) in April 2022

Allowance for Living (DLA)

The highest price is £92.40 (up from £89.60).

£61.85 (from £60.00) in the middle

Lowest price: £24.45 (was £23.70).

£64.50 (up from £62.55).

£24.45 (down from £23.70)

Allowance for Work and Support (ESA)

£61.05 (down from £59.20) for those under 25.

£77.00 (from £74.70) for those aged 25 and up.

Housing Assistance

£61.05 (down from £59.20) for those under 25.

£77.00 (from £74.70) for those aged 25 and up.

