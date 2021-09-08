If you are fully vaccinated, this is how likely you are to contract COVID.

According to a new analysis, despite the extremely contagious Delta variety spreading across the country, the chances of contracting COVID-19 when vaccinated may not be as high as one may imagine.

According to a New York Times report, new data suggests that a person only has a 1 in 5,000 chance of contracting the virus, contrary to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July that said vaccinated people carry roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people.

Only about 1 in 5,000 vaccinated Americans tested positive for COVID each day in recent weeks, according to data on COVID-19 infections by vaccination status. The Times report’s data came from Utah, Virginia, and King County, Washington, which encompasses Seattle.

According to the New York Times, these probabilities drop to “probably less than one in 10,000” in places like Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, where vaccination rates are higher, social separation is common, and masks are worn.

Undiagnosed COVID instances, according to the study, are “frequently so mild that people do not detect them and do not transfer the virus on to anybody else.” It further stated that in areas with worse viral epidemics, such as the Southeast, the risks of developing COVID would increase.

However, according to the New York Times, a 1 in 10,000 daily probability of developing COVID would take more than three months for the total risk to reach 1%.

COVID risk for most vaccinated persons is on the “same order of magnitude as dangers that people unthinkingly accept every day, such as riding in a vehicle,” according to The New York Times.