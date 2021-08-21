If you apply today, you will be considered for a rare position on the Mersey Ferries.

If you’ve always wanted to work on the famous Mersey Ferries, this could be your chance.

Jobs aboard the present fleet of ferries, which have been serving Liverpool and the Wirral since the 1960s, don’t come up very often, but a key role within the service is now open for applicants.

For the ferry service, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is currently employing a deputy marine superintendent.

You’d be in charge of supervising the engineers who keep the boats functioning by doing routine maintenance.

Due to the epidemic, a long-held aim of purchasing new boats to replace the aging ferries has been put on hold, making it more crucial than ever that the current fleet operates smoothly.

“The major goal of the post is to oversee the vessel engineers, as well as the day to day maintenance activities and repair of Mersey Ferries assets to guarantee compliance with appropriate legislation,” according to a description published by the joint authority.

“Meet service delivery and customer expectations by ensuring vessel availability. Assist with vessel PPM plans, Annual Surveys, and Assisted Maintenance Period (AMP) service schedules planning, documenting, budgetary control, and administration.

“To communicate with Marine Operations on a daily basis to verify that all sailings are properly staffed and that training is current.”

Given the importance of the position, which pays between £29,774 and £35,878, the selected candidate is anticipated to have previous experience working in a comparable environment.

They must also possess a professional or vocational qualification in maritime engineering, as well as relevant professional experience.

Anyone interested in the position should visit the merged authority’s website for a more detailed list of candidate qualifications and apply by August 30 at 4 p.m.