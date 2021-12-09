If you answer the phone, an Android banking fraud will steal your money.

Scammers are targeting Android users, which could result in the theft of bank account information.

According to the Daily Record, the thieves are impersonating banks in a method that allows them to take control of your phone and bank account when you answer their call.

The cyber criminals are employing malware known as BRATA, which has already been discovered on harmful apps that made it onto the Google Play Store despite the fact that it is resistant to most anti-virus scanners.

In the run-up to Christmas, a bank sends an urgent warning about a ‘cash trapping’ ATM scam.Cleafy, a fraud management service, found the latest version of the malware, which can elude most anti-virus scanners.

Following attacks in Italy and Brazil, the business warned that the scam could spread to other European countries.

The scam works as follows: first, victims will receive a text message from crooks posing as their bank.

The text includes a link to a phony website and an invitation to download a phony anti-spam tool that has the scary ability to access photos, texts, and screen recordings.

Their bank will contact them shortly, according to the statement.

Hackers will then phone their victims to persuade them to download the program, which requires several permissions and allows crooks to take control of the device.

Scammers can remotely manage victims’ phones and make fraudulent transactions once the malware is installed.

Any two factor authentication (2FA) codes that a bank gives to a user when they try to access their internet banking account will be visible to the crooks.

This is crucial to the scammers’ efforts, and if the cyber criminals succeed, victims could be seriously harmed.

Furthermore, screen recording would provide hackers with the usernames and passwords required to get access to internet banking accounts.

To avoid receiving such texts, be wary of any unsolicited communications that ask you to provide personal information such as bank account numbers or usernames and passwords for internet accounts.

Also, be wary of any communications advising you to install apps you’ve never heard of or click on links that don’t appear to be authentic.

“Summary concludes,” if you’ve been paying attention.