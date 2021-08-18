If workers are not vaccinated, Medicare funds for nursing homes would be withheld, according to Biden.

In order to obtain financing under Medicare and Medicaid programs, nursing homes must require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to President Joe Biden.

During a White House press conference, President Donald Trump stated that he is directing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to develop a new set of guidelines saying that mandatory staff vaccination is a condition for facilities seeking or continuing to receive federal funds.

Biden stated, “Today, I’m introducing a new step.” “You will be forced to get vaccinated if you work in a nursing home and serve people on Medicare or Medicaid.”

“More than 130,000 inhabitants of nursing homes, regrettably, passed away throughout the course of this virus,” Biden said, citing the disparity between the high number of nursing care resident deaths and the low percentage of workers who have been vaccinated. Vaccination rates among nursing care employees, on the other hand, lag much below the rest of the country.”

In the United States, there are around 15,000 nursing facilities that employ roughly 1.3 million people and receive financing from Medicare and/or Medicaid. According to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, just around 60% of those workers are vaccinated (CMS).

According to the studies, highly vaccinated nursing home staff is linked to at least 30% fewer COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents.

Other groups targeted by Biden’s administration for mandatory vaccination include federal employees and contractors, medical staff at Veterans Affairs institutions, and active-duty military and national guard members.

When you walk into a government office building, you should know that federal employees are doing everything they can to keep you safe, according to Biden. “If you’re a veteran in need of care at a VA facility… You should no longer be at risk of catching COVID from unvaccinated employees if you visit, live, or work in a nursing home.”

Many Americans have reacted negatively to increased vaccine requirements in the United States, particularly those imposed by private companies and government agencies.

When Biden acknowledged the limits of his power, praised huge firms for enacting regulations, and urged for even more employers to do the same, he seemed to be speaking to those Americans. This is a condensed version of the information.