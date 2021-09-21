If Wisconsin election officials do not cooperate with the 2020 investigation, they will be subpoenaed.

According to the retired judge directing the inquiry, Wisconsin election officials who fail to cooperate with the Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election will be subpoenaed.

Michael Gableman, a retired conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, claimed in a video published Monday that the state’s over 1,900 municipal and county election officials had to help with his inquiry or he would “compel” them to do so.

After previously refusing to sign subpoenas from Representative Janel Bandtjen, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has stated he will approve subpoenas requested by Gableman as part of the probe.

Gableman’s bizarre six-minute video comes after election clerks were perplexed by an email his office sent last week that was marked as garbage, posing a security risk, and not distributed to municipal clerks as he requested.

Gableman was engaged by Vos at a cost of roughly $680,000 to perform the probe.

Vos refused to sign subpoenas issued by Bandtjen, the chair of the Assembly elections committee, requesting ballots, voting equipment, and other information from Milwaukee and Brown counties.

Local election clerks in Wisconsin, according to Gableman, will be needed to establish that voting was done properly.

“The government and the private, for-profit interests that worked for the government have the responsibility to demonstrate that our elections were conducted with justice, inclusivity, and accountability,” Gableman said. “It is not the people’s responsibility to establish that public officials and their contractors acted dishonestly prior to an investigation.”

In a video in which he appears to be standing in front of an image of the state Capitol, Gableman stated that his intention was not to question the results of Biden’s victory in Wisconsin over former President Donald Trump by roughly 21,000 votes in 2020. Despite the lack of evidence, several Republicans have called for a broader audit and stated that they believe there was widespread fraud. Only two people have been charged with election fraud out of a total of 3.3 million voters.

Those advocating for an audit similar to the one conducted in Maricopa County, Arizona, have made the baseless assertion that Trump’s election was stolen.

