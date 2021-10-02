If they don’t trust the police, women are encouraged to flag down a bus or shout to passers-by.

If they are stopped by a police officer they do not trust, women are encouraged to wave down a bus or shout to passers-by.

As part of a series of measures taken in the aftermath of the murder of Sarah Everard, the Metropolitan Police published a series of advice on what individuals should do if they are approached by an officer but have concerns that they are not acting properly.

People should inquire as to where the officer’s colleagues are, where they came from, why they are there, and why they are stopping or speaking with them.

Anyone with concerns could ask to hear their radio operator or speak to the radio operator directly, according to the force, before shouting to a passer-by, running into a house, knocking on a door, waving a bus down, or calling 999.

The Met emphasized that the advise was given in the context of certain, and rare, events that people might face.

“It is unusual for a single plain clothes police officer to engage with someone in London,” the force added. If that happens, which it may for a variety of reasons, especially if the police is attempting to arrest you, you should expect other officers to arrive shortly after.

“However, if that doesn’t happen and you find yourself in a situation where you’re alone with a single police officer, it’s quite legitimate to seek additional assurance of that officer’s identity and intentions.”

“If, after all of that, you still feel in real and imminent danger and you don’t believe the officer is who they say they are, for whatever reason, I would say you should seek assistance – shouting to a passer-by, running into a house, knocking on a door, waving a bus down, or, if you are in a position to do so, calling 999,” it continued.

The warning came as the Met said that it would send 650 more officers into high-traffic areas and enhance patrols to better protect women and girls.

