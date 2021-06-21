If there is no movement at Stormont, the Northern Ireland Secretary will deploy his abortion powers.

The UK Government has warned that unless progress is made at Stormont, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis will take action to ensure the complete provision of abortion services in the province.

Viscount Younger of Leckie, a Tory frontbencher, called the current situation “inacceptable” and said it was “extremely disturbing” that over 400 women and girls had to go to the British mainland for abortions last year during the coronavirus outbreak, despite a change in the law.

MPs from Westminster liberalized abortion restrictions in the region in 2019, at a time when Northern Ireland’s powersharing had failed.

While various health trusts have been providing services on an ad hoc basis since the new guidelines went into effect a year ago, the Department of Health has failed to formally commission the services on a region-wide basis due to a continuing dispute within the Executive.

Mr Lewis has the right to impose this if the region fails to make terminations widely available, according to regulations adopted in April at Westminster.

The DUP, which is anti-abortion, has previously warned that any action would be a breach of the devolution agreement.

In response to a written question from the House of Commons, Lord Younger stated that 371 abortions for women from Northern Ireland will be performed in England and Wales in 2020.

“I would point out that over 1,100 women and girls have had access to local abortion services since April last year – and this should not be forgotten at a time when the services have not been legally commissioned,” he added.

“However, it is really disheartening to see that some women and girls have been compelled to travel even during the Covid-19 outbreak, at a time when local access to healthcare is even more critical.”

“We express our gratitude to the medical professionals who have ensured that women and girls in Northern Ireland have had some access to abortion services to date, as well as the organizations that have supported this work,” he continued.

“However, progress toward properly commissioning services must be made. (This is a brief piece.)