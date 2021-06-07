If theatres are unable to reopen at full capacity, the National Theatre will be ‘cushioned’ by a loan.

National Theatre managers have stated that if venues are not allowed to reopen at full capacity on June 21, they will be “cushioned” by their loan from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund, and that they will not join Andrew Lloyd Webber if he pursues legal action.

A delay in England’s reopening, the composer and impresario earlier told the Daily Mail, might be “the final death blow” for the embattled sector.

While indoor entertainment venues were allowed to reopen last month at reduced capacity due to the restrictions, many theatres were unable to do so due to budgetary constraints.

Concerns about the impact of Covid-19 variations have cast doubt on the full reopening on June 21.

If theaters are denied a full reopening, Lord Lloyd-Webber told the Daily Mail, the question becomes “what is the legality of the whole thing?”

“If the government’s own science tells them that buildings are safe…,” he remarked. It’s been suggested to me that things may become rather problematic at that time.

“This is the absolute last thing anyone wants to do, yet it would result in a court case since it is their science, not ours. I sincerely hope we don’t have to, but I believe we will have to consider it.”

The National Theatre, which received a £19.7 million loan from the CRF, reopened with socially-disconnected crowds earlier this week and has announced a season of work that will see all three of its facilities return for the first time since March 2020.

“I think if we look at the total industry, it approximately breaks into three parts,” National Theatre creative director Rufus Norris told reporters when asked if he would join Lord Lloyd-Webber in pursuing legal action if theatres could not open fully on June 21.

“There are commercial theatres and not-for-profit theatres, which contain both subsidised and non-subsidised actors as well as a large freelance workforce.

“Without a doubt, the Cultural Recovery Fund has focused its attention on the infrastructure of those not-for-profit theatres.

“Of course, a wonderful producer like Andrew Lloyd Webber is doing a tremendous job. (This is a brief piece.)