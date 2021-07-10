Face slashing thug said he’d have victim shot if she told police. He visited his girlfriend in hospital to threaten her after the vicious attack.

A guy who smashed a mug in his girlfriend’s face paid her a visit in the hospital and made a frightening threat.

Paul Cave sliced his companion in the right cheek, causing a 5cm long, 2.5cm deep wound.

The cowardly woman beater fled her Southport house rather than rush to her aid or contact an emergency.

The victim had to ring 999 herself and was rushed to hospital where she received multiple stitches.

But as she lay recovering in bed just hours later, Cave, 46, turned up to repeatedly tell her how “sorry” he was.

“He also said that if she cooperated with the authorities, he would have her shot,” said prosecutor Kenneth Grant.

The woman told Liverpool Crown Court that she refused to speak to the police and handed him the key to her flat so he could stay there.

The bully, on the other hand, did not consider that her home had become a crime scene.

And when he arrived at her house about 6 a.m., an officer preserving evidence at the apartment recognized him and detained him.

The Washington Newsday reported yesterday how prosecutors said Cave, of no fixed address but from Liverpool, and the woman were in a “violent” relationship for around two years.

Mr Grant said they had been drinking together in their apartment on the evening of Sunday, October 25, but Cave became “upset” and violent after midnight.

He said Cave punched and headbutted a wall “in temper” and when his partner tried to calm him down, he “called her a bitch and broke a cup over her face, causing a 5cm laceration to her cheek, above the cheekbone.”

The prosecutor said, “The defendant then panicked, left the apartment and ran out of the building.”

She was taken to the hospital about 1 a.m., where she received stitches for the “deep wound” on her cheek that left a permanent scar, and was also treated for two “superficial” 1-centimeter wounds on her right eyebrow.

Cave admitted to drinking with the victim, whose name the ECHO declined to give, on the night of Sunday, Oct. 25 last year.

When questioned by police, he said he had an argument with his partner of two years, so he decided to leave and went to a friend’s house.

Cave claimed he then received a call from his girlfriend saying she was in the hospital and asked him to come to her.

He admitted to going to the hospital in the early morning hours of Oct. 25 and taking the key to her apartment, but denied inflicting any injuries on her.

Cave told police, “Obviously she fell and did it – she has a cast on her leg.”

He was released on bail with a condition not to contact the victim, but the next day, while she was still in hospital, she received a call from his mother.

Mr. Grant said Cave’s mother asked the woman to come to her home, which she did, but Cave was there and persuaded her to spend the night with him.

The next day they went to the home of Ian Spencer, a friend of Cave’s brother, who let them stay the night, but police were called to an incident.

Cave was arrested and questioned again, denying any wrongdoing.

At a hearing last November, he denied intentional battery, was remanded in custody and was scheduled to stand trial last month.

But he then admitted the lesser offense of wounding, which was accepted by the Crown.

Cave has 22 previous convictions for 50 crimes dating back to 1989, including violence and dishonesty.

In November 2018, he received a suspended prison sentence for assault against another ex-girlfriend.

He injured this one by committing common assault on a friend of his latest victim at her home in July 2019.

Judge Garrett Byrne said, “He picked up an axe and smashed the television.”

Claire Jones, the defense attorney, said she represented Cave in that case, which involved property damage before his partner’s girlfriend verbally intervened and he assaulted her.

He was jailed for nine months for that incident in November 2019, with one month of his probation activated.

Mr Grant told the court his girlfriend had written a personal victim statement but was “unable to take an overdose of prescription medication at the moment”.

He explained that police said she was in an intensive care unit and could not sign the document or say whether she wanted to apply for a restraining order.

Judge Byrne said he was “troubled” by that and adjourned the case until July 30 to give the woman a chance to provide the information.

The judge who reserved the case and remanded Cave said, “It obviously has to be an immediate custodial sentence.”