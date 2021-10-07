If the United States defaults on its debt, the White House warns of “shock waves” around the world.

If the US defaults on its national debt, the White House has warned that “shock waves” will be transmitted around the world, only days before the Oct. 18 deadline.

The White House Council of Economic Advisers warned in a recent report that if the borrowing ceiling isn’t raised, it could trigger a succession of financial crises that the US may not be able to handle.

“A default would send shockwaves through global financial markets, causing credit markets to freeze and stock markets to plummet,” according to the research. “Employers all throughout the world would almost certainly have to start laying off employees.” Because many countries are currently dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, the analysis, first reported by The New York Times, warns that a future recession might be far worse than the 2008 financial crisis.

President Joe Biden is ramping up his efforts to persuade Congress to raise the debt ceiling, hosting business leaders at the White House on Wednesday.

The efforts come amid reports that Democrats are considering changing Senate filibuster procedures to circumvent Republican resistance.

Biden will invite a number of CEOs, including the heads of banks such as Citi, JP Morgan Chase, and Bank of America, to emphasize the serious consequences of the government’s inability to pay its bills.

The Treasury Department has warned that it will run out of funding to address the nation’s previously accrued debt load by the Oct. 18 deadline, so Congress has only a few days to act.

Meanwhile, the Senate will vote on whether to take up a bill to raise the debt ceiling on Wednesday, but Republicans are anticipated to oppose it once again.

In off-the-cuff remarks, Biden hinted at a way around the GOP impasse. Democrats are debating a procedural modification on Tuesday.

Biden told reporters outside the White House, “It’s a serious possibility.”

The filibuster rule would be repealed, lowering the 60-vote threshold for passage to 50. Vice President Kamala Harris can break a deadlock in the 50-50 Senate, allowing Democrats to surge past Republicans.

Senators were growing frustrated with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's refusal to allow a simple vote on the debt limit during a private Democratic Senate lunch session Tuesday.