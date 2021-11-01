If the United Nations shows where money goes, Elon Musk will sell $6 billion in Tesla stock to help end world hunger.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has volunteered to contribute $6 billion in Tesla stock to help eradicate world hunger. However, according to the Associated Press, there is a catch to this donation. Musk will sell the stock if the UN’s food organization demonstrates where the money will be spent.

“If WFP can explain exactly how $6 billion would eliminate world hunger on this Twitter thread, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” the billionaire tweeted on Sunday. In response, he later stated that the proof “must be open source accounting, so the public can see exactly how the money is spent.” This tweet is in reaction to WFP Executive Director David Beasley telling CNN that millionaires like Musk could donate “$6 billion to aid 42 million people who are genuinely going to die if we don’t reach them.” Musk’s Tweet drew a response from Beasley, who agreed that the money wouldn’t solve the problem of world hunger. He did, however, state that “It WILL avert global upheaval, mass migration, and the hunger of 42 million people. Covid/conflict/climate crises have created an unprecedented disaster and a perfect storm.” He had also volunteered to meet with Musk to explore the matter further.

Musk quickly responded with a retort. “Please publish your present and proposed spending in full so that people can understand where their money is going,” he added. “The sun is a beautiful thing.” A meeting between the two figures has been suggested but not confirmed.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Forbes, Musk’s worth is about $300 billion, therefore $6 billion would be about 2% of his total. Due to rising stock and home equity, his wealth, as well as the wealth of many other American multi-billionaires, has grown even faster during the COVID-19 epidemic than before the virus struck.

WFP collected $8.4 billion in donations in 2020, falling $5.3 billion short of its needs, according to the organization. The United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom are among its main donors.