If the UK ignores the Northern Ireland agreement, Brussels threatens a “strong” response.

Brussels has issued a stern warning to Boris Johnson, saying it will act “firmly and resolutely” to ensure the UK honors its obligations under the Northern Ireland Protocol of his Brexit deal.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the UK is considering unilaterally extending a “grace period” that allows Northern Irish businesses to continue selling chilled meats from Britain once it expires at the end of June.

However, European Commission deputy president Maros Sefcovic warned in an essay for the daily that the EU would “not be bashful” in taking action to ensure that the UK kept its international commitments.

By unilaterally increasing grace periods in the protocol on supermarket products and deliveries, Britain has already enraged Brussels.

Mr Sefcovic said the commission would not tolerate any more failures of compliance by London ahead of meeting with Brexit minister Lord Frost on Wednesday to discuss the protocol’s implementation.

“Unfortunately, despite the fact that the protocol come into force over 17 months ago, we notice many and basic flaws in the UK’s implementation,” he stated.

“Mutually agreed compliance approaches, with precise dates and milestones for the UK to meet its existing responsibilities, would be a crucial stepping stone – and, in my opinion, a credible joint committee outcome.

“If this does not occur, and the UK takes additional unilateral action in the coming weeks, the EU will not hesitate to respond immediately, strongly, and resolutely to ensure that the UK complies with its international law obligations.”

Mr Sefcovic said the protocol was the “optimal approach” for preventing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, adding, “No-one understands it better than Lord Frost himself, the UK’s main Brexit negotiator at the time.”

The warning comes amid rumours that US President Joe Biden will use this week’s G7 conference to emphasize upon Mr Johnson the significance of following procedures.

Mr Johnson also discussed the problem with in a phone call on Monday, ahead of the gathering in Cornwall. (This is a brief piece.)