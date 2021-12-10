If the UK fishing dispute is not settled, France will seek the EU to intervene.

If the ongoing dispute over post-Brexit fishing licenses is not addressed, France intends to request that the EU initiate “litigation proceedings.”

The European Commission has set a deadline of December 10 for the disagreement to be resolved, but Downing Street warned on Thursday that it does not recognize the deadline, escalating tensions between the two countries.

Under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade arrangement with the EU, the Trade and Co-operation Agreement, fishing licenses in UK and Channel Islands seas are at issue (TCA).

The primary point of disagreement is the number of fishing licenses available in British coastal waters for smaller French vessels that can prove they fished there before to Brexit.

France claims that Britain has not issued enough fishing licenses, whereas the UK government claims that the vast majority of applications have been approved.

Annick Girardin, France’s minister of the oceans, said on Thursday that if the standoff persisted by Friday evening, France would request a meeting of the Partnership Council, which supervises the Brexit agreement’s implementation, to “mark the UK’s failure to honor its signature.”

“If that is not satisfactory, we request that the European Commission initiate litigation actions,” Ms Girardin told a Senate committee.

She predicted that the legal process would take “several months,” but that “France will never relinquish its rights.”

She stated, “No one should stay on the pier.”

Ms Girardin stated that the UK has issued 1,004 licenses, with 94 still outstanding.

The UK government previously stated that “almost 1,700 EU vessels have been permitted to fish in our seas.”

In the meantime, French President Emmanuel Macron has accused the British government of not keeping its word on fishing licenses, but has stated that France wants to work with London.

He said relations between the two countries were “tough” because “the current (British) Government does not do what it says” during a press conference on Thursday to lay out France’s intentions for its next EU presidency.

“(The British government) signed a withdrawal deal that entails promises to our fishermen,” Mr Macron added.

“Tomorrow, we will investigate if these agreements are being followed, in collaboration with the European Commission.”

“In recent weeks, there has been development. That’s something I’d like to applaud.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”