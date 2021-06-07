If the UK does not reverse assistance cuts, it will be judged wanting at the G7, Prime Minister David Cameron has warned.

Boris Johnson has been told by the head of a group of Conservative rebels that if he does not reverse cutbacks to the assistance budget, the UK will be considered “wanting” during this week’s G7 summit.

The Prime Minister is locked in a battle with 30 Tory MPs who have endorsed a technical amendment against his administration’s decision to break its election promise on foreign aid, which could be voted on as early as Monday.

Mr Johnson has been chastised by MPs on both sides, as well as by all of his live Downing Street predecessors, for temporarily cutting foreign aid from 0.7 percent to 0.5 percent of national income, effectively abandoning his 2019 campaign vow to keep spending at the higher level.

Backbenchers, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, have backed an amendment that would need new legislation to cover the gap left by the UK’s decrease to official development aid.

The modification was proposed to ensure that Mr Johnson could travel to Cornwall on Friday to meet his G7 counterparts as “first among equals,” according to Andrew Mitchell, the former foreign development secretary who is leading the revolt.

“The eyes of the world are truly upon us,” Mr Mitchell wrote in the Guardian.

“However, Britain is currently found wanting because we have eliminated a critical component of our own global leadership.

“The United Kingdom is the only G7 country decreasing help this year.

“On the ground, the cuts are already having a disastrous effect, with projects being canceled, clinics closing, and teachers being fired.

“In a crisis, these cuts will result in hundreds of thousands of deaths that could have been avoided.”

“Contributing our fair share of aid is crucial for a successful G7 summit,” the senior Tory said, laying the groundwork for global objectives to split the cost of vaccinations and to press ahead with climate change action.

