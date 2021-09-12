If the Taiwan Office in the United States changes its name, the Chinese state media warns of “severe” military measures.

On Sunday, a state-run media source in China warned that allowing Taiwan to change the name of its representative office in the United States would result in “severe” military and economic consequences for the self-ruled island.

President Joe Biden’s administration is considering changing the office’s name from the “Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office” (TECRO) to the “Taiwan Representative Office,” according to a Financial Times article from Friday.

According to the Chinese daily, such a move would enrage Beijing and result in a “severe” military and economic response:

“If the US and Taiwan change their names, they are suspected of crossing China’s Anti-Secession Law’s red line, and the Chinese mainland will be forced to take strong economic and military measures to resist the US and Taiwan’s arrogance. Depending on the conditions, the mainland should impose severe economic sanctions or possibly impose an economic embargo on the island at that time.”

China considers Taiwan to be part of its sovereign territory and has long warned the United States against assisting the self-governing island in any way that would jeopardize its claim.

While the name change campaign may have some support within the administrationâ€”White House Asia adviser Kurt Campbell is said to support it—a final decision has yet to be made, which would necessitate Biden signing an executive order.

Such a move would be made in the midst of rising tensions between the United States and China.

If that happens, Chinese mainland fighter jets should fly above Taiwan and the People’s Liberation Army should monitor the island’s airspace, according to the Global Times (PLA).

“The name change gives adequate justification for the Chinese mainland to reinforce our sovereign claim to Taiwan. The Taiwanese army is unlikely to attempt to stop the PLA fighter jets from flying over the island. If the Taiwanese side dares to fire, the Chinese mainland will not hesitate to deal a decisive and destructive blow to the pro-independence forces in Taiwan.”

Taiwan created a similar office in Lithuania this summer, dubbed the “Taiwanese Representative Office,” prompting China to remove its ambassador from the European country.

The US and Taiwanese governments have made no public statements on the matter. This is a condensed version of the information.