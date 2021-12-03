If the Supreme Court overturns the federal ruling, Arizona might enact an abortion law that was written before the state was formed.

The provision in question was found in the territorial penal code of 1901, which was 11 years before Arizona became a state, according to the Legislative Council.

According to state law, anyone who assists a woman in acquiring an abortion-inducing medication or performs or assists in a surgical abortion faces prison penalties ranging from two to five years. According to the Associated Press, the law solely exempts abortions that are essential to save the woman’s life.

Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, is hoping the Supreme Court would reverse Roe v. Wade, a 1973 case that stated a woman’s constitutional right to abort her pregnancy without government involvement.

“The court must carry out its duties. The court must adhere to the Constitution “According to Ducey. “And if the court discovers that it has made a mistake in the past, it has the authority to fix it.” According to the Guttmacher Institute, Arizona is one of 26 Republican-led states that will likely outlaw abortions if Roe is reversed.

Republicans who oppose abortion claim that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1982 case that confirmed that women have the constitutional right to terminate a fetus until it can survive outside the womb, were incorrectly decided.

State restrictions that impose a “undue burden” on abortion rights before viability, which is thought to be about 24 weeks, have been struck down by the Supreme Court. This trend has shifted with the appointment of three new conservative judges, who have pushed the court even more to the right.

Another pre-Roe statute that sentenced a woman to one to five years in prison if she had an abortion was overturned by the Legislature this year. That section was removed as part of a wider statute making it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion on a fetus with Down syndrome or other genetic abnormalities. In September, a federal judge struck down crucial provisions of the law.

A "personhood" component in that statute, which said that the state would construe all laws to bestow rights, was not placed on hold by the judge.