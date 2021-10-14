If the Senate passes the bipartisan bill, Big Tech won’t be able to favor its own products.

Should the American Innovation and Choice Online Act be passed by the Senate, Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook may soon encounter obstacles when attempting to promote their own items on their platforms.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, and Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican and ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, introduced the bill, which is similar to a House version that passed the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill, according to Klobuchar’s office, will be introduced next week and will prohibit Big Tech platforms from mandating vendors operating on their platforms to acquire their goods or services. It would also prevent them from favoring their own products in search rankings.

“As dominant digital platforms—some of the largest companies our world has ever seen—give preference to their own products and services, we must put policies in place to ensure small businesses and entrepreneurs still have a chance to succeed in the digital marketplace,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

Apple and Google have had public spats with service providers such as Spotify and Epic Games over control of their own app marketplaces. Epic Games is still facing legal action as a result of its choice to divert customers away from app marketplaces to make purchases. For this, the two tech companies kicked the developer from their platforms.

Similarly, Spotify is still embroiled in an antitrust action in the European Union, alleging that Apple is unjustly hindering competitors to its streaming service, Apple Music. Third-party Amazon sellers claim that Amazon prioritizes its own private label products over their own. Google, according to Yelp and TripAdvisor, burys their connections in favor of its own review system.

For a long time, Congress has been focused on limiting Big Tech’s dominance. While progressives have chastised the corporations for what they believe to be worker exploitation, Trump supporters have condemned them for deleting the former president’s accounts.

“Our rules have not adjusted to keep up with Big Tech’s growth and evolution over the years to ensure these corporations are competing fairly,” Grassley said in a statement. “If Big Tech behaves, they must be held accountable.” This is a condensed version of the information.