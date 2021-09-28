If the number of cases rises, vaccine passports may be required in some situations.

If covid cases continue to climb at an alarming rate as the winter months approach, vaccine passports may be required at nightclubs and large gatherings.

The government has devised two plans to combat the virus: “Plan A” and “Plan B.”

According to the Mirror, Boris Johnson’s “Plan A” includes booster shots for over-50s and other vulnerable populations, as well as a first dose for 12 to 15-year-olds and instructions to wear masks in enclosed places.

Masks would be required in some circumstances, and vaccine passports would be required for venues like nightclubs, outdoor festivals, and football events under “Plan B,” which could be activated with just a week’s notice.

By the end of this month, Covid passports were supposed to be required in nightclubs – effectively, as part of Plan A. However, following a Tory revolt, Health Secretary Sajid Javid performed an abrupt U-turn and relegated them to Plan B.

Officials have now formally pushed out their proposals for making this emergency step necessary if the NHS is put under “unsustainable pressure.”

Here are all of the specifics.

All nightclubs and other establishments open after 1 a.m. with alcohol, music, and dancing may be compelled to implement the system. They also include the following:

Indoor, crowded settings with 500 or more guests, such as music events or huge receptions, where visitors are likely to be in close contact to people from different families.

Outdoor, crowded settings with 4,000 or more guests, such as outdoor festivals, where visitors are likely to be in close contact to persons from other families.

Any venue with a capacity of 10,000 or more people, such as huge sports and concert venues.

In response to the consultation, these venues may be widened or narrowed.

Even if they match the aforementioned conditions, the following places are excluded from requiring a vaccine passport:

Worship in a group Ceremonies at weddings Funerals Other events to mark the occasion

We don’t know for sure yet. One of the open questions in the government consultation is this.

However, the government has stated that it will encompass all employees above the age of 18.

All adults will be required to have been double-jabbed under the proposed legislation. “The summary has come to an end.”