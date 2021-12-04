If the new Omicron travel limitations affect your holiday, check the policies of TUI, easyJet, Jet2 and BA.

Many nations, including France, Spain, and Switzerland, have changed their travel laws in response to the new Omicron form of Covid.

According to The Mirror, the UK has also amended its travel requirements for vaccinated British citizens.

Some travel companies, such as TUI, easyJet, British Airways, Jet2 and Ryanair, already have liberal cancellation policies in place, including the ability to rebook your vacation for free.

In the meantime, TUI and easyJet have also released updates for travellers who are affected by recent travel restriction modifications enacted by countries in an effort to combat the spread of Omicron.

If you’ve booked a vacation, you’ll only get a refund if the travel company or tour operator cancels your trip. Other options, such as rebooking or accepting credit vouchers, are available.

Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe remain on the UK’s’rest of the world list,’ with ten nations on the red list: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

If a country is added to the red list, your company will almost certainly cancel your package vacation, and you will be entitled to a refund. It can be a little confusing if you booked your flights and accommodation separately.

Because an airline is not required to cancel a flight to a country on the red list, your flight could go off whether you wish to be on it or not. You may have to make a compromise with rebooking or vouchers in this instance. The details of your booking policy will determine whether you are entitled to a refund for lodging.

We look at the procedures for changing your vacation if you no longer wish to go, including if entrance criteria alter as a result of the developing Omicron variation.

TUIUnder the UK’s new guidelines, vaccinated Brits must now self-isolate for two days before returning to the country and taking a PCR test. As a result, TUI released an update to tourists, stating that anyone who has booked a trip up to and including December 19 but does not wish to travel can cancel their trip for free.

