If the measure passes, three Starbucks locations in New York will vote on unionization, making them the first in the country.

According to the Associated Press, Starbucks employees at three different outlets in Buffalo, New York, will be able to organize union elections starting next month as a result of a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) order.

Starbucks’ effort to hold a single vote with 20 outlets in the region was denied by the board. The three Buffalo locations would be the first in the 8,000-store company to unionize if the proposal is accepted.

Michelle Eisen, an 11-year Starbucks employee in Buffalo and a member of the Starbucks Workers United union organizing group, is pleased with the decision.

“It’s been upsetting to see Starbucks working overtime to try to prevent us from organizing, but today’s decision is a significant triumph, and we’ll have an even bigger victory when our union is voted in soon,” Eisen added.

Starbucks, which opposes unionization, issued a statement on Thursday in response to the NLRB judgment.

Starbucks stated, “Our storied success has stemmed from our direct collaboration as partners, without the need of a third party.” “Throughout the process, we stay committed to assisting our partners and maintaining open, transparent, and direct communication.” Workers at Deere & Co., the United Auto Workers, and Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal factory workers have all lately advocated for unionization or gone on strike.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Starbucks announced late Thursday that it had just received the verdict and was weighing its options. Earlier Thursday, the company posted record fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $8.1 billion and offered a $1 billion pay rise for US workers.

The union elections will be held by mail-in ballot between November 10 and December 8, according to the NLRB. On December 9, the NLRB will count the votes.

According to the NLRB decision, there will be around 128 employees voting at the three stores.

Starbucks Workers United has the support of the larger Workers United union, which represents 86,000 workers in the food service, textiles, and other industries in the United States and Canada. Workers United is a Service Employees International Union affiliate.

Meanwhile, Amazon employees in New York are attempting to organize a union. In April, Amazon workers in Alabama overwhelmingly rejected an attempt to organize a union.