If the Iran nuclear talks fail, Biden tells Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that there are “other options.”

On Friday, US President Joe Biden informed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that he favors dialogue to prevent Iran from gaining nuclear weapons, but that if diplomacy fails, the US will examine “alternative options” to ensure Iran “never” acquires nuclear weapons.

Biden made the statements during his first meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Before speaking to media in the Oval Office, the two men had a 50-minute private conversation in the White House dining room.

Biden and Bennett were supposed to meet on Thursday, but due to the attack at Kabul’s airport, their meeting was moved to Friday. When it came time for the leaders to speak in front of the press, Biden started by talking about the situation in Afghanistan.

He remarked, “Our hearts go out to all those we’ve lost.” “The mission…has resulted in heavy American casualties.”

“We will fulfill the mission,” he added.

He then went on to brag about his conversation with the prime minister, alleging that the two had “become close friends” after bonding over Amtrak trains.

During their conversation, Biden said the two covered a lot of terrain, including their opposing responses to COVID-19 and their countries’ vaccination programs. The president stated that he had considered Bennett’s advice about giving booster shots earlier.

Biden also declared that the US has a “unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” and that he “totally” supports “replacing Israel’s Iron Dome system.”

“We’re also going to discuss the threat from Iran and our determination to guarantee Iran never develops a nuclear weapon,” Biden said of Iran. But we’re prioritizing diplomacy and will see where that leads us. But, if diplomacy fails, we’ll consider alternative options.”