If the House contempt vote passes, Merrick Garland is mum on whether the DOJ will charge Steve Bannon.

According to the Associated Press, Attorney General Merrick Garland would not say whether the Justice Department intended to charge Steve Bannon if a House vote to hold former President Donald Trump’s ally in contempt of Congress passes.

Since refusing a subpoena from the committee probing the January 6 Capitol insurgency and the former president’s role in it, Bannon has drawn widespread condemnation and scrutiny.

The Justice Department must decide what to do next, even though the House vote is expected to pass and the committee has promised to penalize anyone who does not cooperate with the investigation. Despite Democrats’ demands, Garland refused to explain what the agency would do during a separate House hearing on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

“If the House of Representatives decides to send a contempt case to the Department of Justice, the Department of Justice will do what it always does in similar situations. It will use the facts and the law to make a determination that is consistent with the prosecution’s principles “he stated

The conclusion might determine not only the success of the House probe, but also the strength of Congress’ power to summon witnesses and demand information—factors that Justice officials will undoubtedly consider as they decide whether to proceed.

While the Justice Department has been hesitant to prosecute witnesses found in contempt of Congress in the past, the circumstances are unique, as lawmakers investigate the greatest attack on the United States Capitol in two centuries.

To emphasize the committee’s unity in holding Bannon accountable, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, the panel’s Democratic chairman, will lead the debate on the bill alongside Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of the committee’s two Republicans—a rare show of bipartisanship on the House floor.

Despite the potential ramifications for the institution, most House Republicans are expected to vote against the contempt measure.

If Congress fails to do its job of oversight, “the general public will get the message that these subpoenas are a joke,” according to Stephen Saltzburg, a George Washington University law professor and former Justice Department official.

Democrats are urging Justice to take the case, claiming that it is a matter of democracy at stake.

