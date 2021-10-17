If the GOP retakes power, Madison Cawthorn promises to prosecute Fauci and seize Chinese assets in the United States.

If Republicans retake control of Congress, Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has promised to guarantee that Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is criminally accused.

Cawthorn accused Fauci of lying to Senator Rand Paul during a Senate hearing when speaking in Rutherford County, just outside of Asheville.

Madison Cawthorn, speaking in Rutherford County, North Carolina this morning, vowed that if Republicans retake power, he will see that Fauci is punished. “I will grab every single Chinese asset in America,” he continues. (This is useful information for Wall Street and corporate funders.) pic.twitter.com/RrR66yN1kg October 16, 2021 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) “Lying to Congress is a criminal,” he said. “I’ll make sure that man is charged when we reclaim the majority.” Throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, Cawthorn has been critical of Fauci, accusing him of lying about the virus’s origins.

During an appearance on the right-wing TV network Newsmax in July, he stated without evidence that he feels Fauci is “culpable and truly bears some blame for what happened at the Wuhan lab.”

“I typically have a great deal of respect for the folks who work here on Capitol Hill,” Cawthorn said in July, “knowing that, while we may have different perspectives on how to do it, we are all working for the welfare of the American people.” “I’ll tell you right now, Anthony Fauci is not one of them.” Cawthorn also mentioned a “new” Republican Party that will not “sit around and not hold these folks accountable” during his Saturday speech. He also claimed that if the GOP regains control of Congress, he will “seize every Chinese asset in America” as a downpayment on “the reparations they owe us for what they’ve done to our country.” “In America, a new day is dawning. In America, a new patriotic fervor is brewing “Cawthorn said.

According to a database maintained by PublicCitizen, Chinese organizations have invested billions of dollars in numerous U.S. industries, most notably in the real estate industry, however the congressman did not identify whose assets he would “seize.” China has also amassed more US Treasury securities than any other country, totaling more over $1 trillion. This is a condensed version of the information.