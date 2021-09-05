If the GOP pushes the “conspiracy theory,” Adam Kinzinger believes the party will lose its congressional majority.

Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican and a member of the House select committee investigating the Capitol disturbance, stated on Sunday that the GOP should not have the majority in Congress if it promotes “falsehoods” and “divisiveness.”

Kinzinger was asked on CNN’s State of the Union if he believes “voters should trust House Republican leaders with the majority in the next election.”

Kinzinger stated, “I’m a Republican, and I’d want to see true Republican values in the majority.”

“Right now, all I can say is that my party must accept truth. We need a complete accounting of what happened on January 6, and we need to move away from conspiracy theories,” he concluded.

“I believe the Republican Party should not have the majority if we are going to be in charge and spreading conspiracy, division, and lies. But if we’re going to be the party that tells it like it is and fights for true conservative ideals rather than presenting conservatism as some sort of angry future, then we should have a majority.”

Democrats now hold majorities in both the House and Senate of the United States, and Republicans are hoping to retake control of both chambers in the mid-term elections of 2022.

Kinzinger’s remarks come after the House Freedom Caucus called for him and Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney to be kicked from of the Republican caucus this week.

Because of their participation in the January 6 committee, Representative Andy Biggs, a pro-Donald Trump Republican, dubbed Kinzinger and Cheney “spies for the Democrats.”

According to CNN, Biggs said, “This suggestion is not based on a policy or political difference, but rather because some members have chosen to join with Democrats to investigate and perhaps remove Republican Members from the House.”

If Biggs gets his way, Kinzinger says, “we will be the party where truth-tellers and individuals who want to stand up for the Constitution, like Liz Cheney and myself, are booted out of the party because there is no room for truth.”

Kinzinger was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump on January 6 for allegedly inciting a crowd of his fans to storm the US Capitol.

Kinzinger slammed Republican efforts to examine election results on Saturday. This is a condensed version of the information.