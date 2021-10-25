If the GOP presidential nominee does not run, Trump would ‘kneecap’ him, according to an ex-Republican lawmaker.

Former Republican lawmaker David Jolly said on Sunday that if Donald Trump does not run for president in 2024, he will end up damaging the party’s nominee.

In an interview with MSNBC, Jolly, who previously represented Florida in the House of Representatives, stated, “There is no off-ramp for Donald Trump that is gracious and encourages other Republicans behind him.”

“He’ll say he’s not running because the system is rigged and no one should participate,” he continued, “and he’ll kneecap whoever might be the Republican nominee behind him.”

After Trump’s election, several prominent Republicans abandoned the party, including Jolly.

During his MSNBC Sunday interview, anchor Alex Witt mentioned a Grinnell College poll that showed President Joe Biden and Trump tied in a potential 2024 contest.

Biden and Trump both received 40% of likely voters’ support, according to a poll released by Grinnell and Seltzer & Company on Wednesday. According to the poll, 14% of people said they would vote for “someone else,” while 4% said they were uncertain and 1% said they would not vote. Biden’s support among independents has also fallen, according to Witt.

Witt questioned Jolly about the current polls and “the fact that these are Trump’s numbers after January 6,” when supporters of the former president stormed the US Capitol.

“I believe Democrats have a lot of room to enhance their messaging and policymaking, and I believe you’ll see a stronger Joe Biden in a couple of years if he’s up for re-election.”

“But what it does suggest is that Donald Trump is quite likely to be the Republican Party’s nominee, and he could win, but it’s a long shot. This is a candidate who has lost the popular vote twice, so if he decides to run and wins the nomination, Republicans will be saddled with a losing candidate in ’24 “Added he.

In a hypothetical showdown, another survey issued Thursday by Redfield & Wilton Strategies gave Biden with a slight lead over Trump. When asked if they would vote for Biden or Trump if they were candidates in the election, 42 percent said they would vote for Biden and 40 percent said they would vote for Trump. This is a condensed version of the information.