If the golden rule is broken, Holly Willoughby of This Morning would ‘walk off set.’

Holly Willoughby has stated that if her personal rules are ignored, she will “walk off set.”

On the most recent episode of Elizabeth Day’s podcast, How To Fail, the 40-year-old host stated that she is committed to appropriately balancing her work and home lives.

She said on the program that she always makes sure she has enough time to spend with her family.

After being replaced by Josie Gibson on This Morning, Holly Willoughby breaks the silence.

If she works in the afternoon, she is always home by 5 p.m. for tea time and then gets her three children, Harry, Belle, and Chester, ready for bed.

Holly told Elizabeth Day, an award-winning novelist,: “I’ve always followed strict guidelines. I fight ferociously for it the bulk of the time, even if it means walking off the set […] and I’m sure there are people who think to themselves, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe she’s doing that!'” But I have to hold on to that because otherwise, there’s too much room for it to slip away, and then the person who becomes grey inside is you, because you’re the one who hasn’t found the appropriate balance.” Holly went on to claim that having a family to return to made it easier for her to say no if it meant she didn’t have enough personal time. Because she is doing it for someone else, she finds it simpler to follow her own rigid guidelines.

She continued, saying: “I believe I irritate the people with whom I work, and I am well aware that I am known as ‘Little Miss No.’

“Because I turn down a lot of things and walk away from a lot of things when it feels like it’s getting too much for me. That’s something I’ve always been quite protective about.”