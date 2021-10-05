If the debt ceiling isn’t raised by October 18, Yellen warns, the US faces “catastrophic” risks and a recession.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered a grave warning on Tuesday, stating that if the debt ceiling is not lifted by Oct. 18, the US will face “catastrophic” dangers.

Failure to do so would jeopardize the country’s capacity to pay its bills, damage the country’s credit, and send the economy back into recession, she added.

“I consider October 18 to be a deadline. It would be disastrous if we didn’t pay the government’s payments, if we were in a position where we couldn’t pay the government’s bills,” Yellen said in a CNBC interview. “I expect it will trigger a recession as well.”

Yellen has frequently warned legislators that failing to raise the debt ceiling, which sets a limit on how much money the government can borrow at any given time, may result in the country’s first default. Currently, the Treasury is relying on emergency “exceptional measures” to pay down U.S. debt receipts that have accrued since the debt ceiling was last raised in June.

A default would have far-reaching implications across the economy. It may jeopardize the government’s ability to pay Social Security benefits to up to 50 million seniors, raise interest rates, and roil global markets by eroding demand and confidence in the currency.

President Joe Biden slammed his Republican opponents for opposing lifting the debt ceiling, calling them “hypocritical, reckless, and disgusting.” Biden ordered Republican senators led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to “get out of the way” and allow Democrats to suspend the debt ceiling in a furious press conference.

Eliminating the debt ceiling would abolish the borrowing limit, and it’s a move that Yellen backed up last week in House testimony.

“If it is required to issue additional debt to finance those spending and tax decisions, I believe it is very disruptive to put the president and myself, the Treasury secretary, in a position where we might not be able to pay the bills that emerge from those past decisions,” Yellen said.