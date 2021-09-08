If the debt ceiling is not raised by October, the government will run out of money, resulting in a shutdown.

According to the Associated Press, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that unless the debt ceiling is lifted, the US government will be unable to continue funding federal functions, resulting in a shutdown in October.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, as the government runs out of money, financing for programs like Medicare, Social Security, and Supplemental Security Income would likely be terminated in October or November.

Yellen expressed a similar fear in a letter to congressional leaders on Wednesday, stating that the Treasury Department is likely to exhaust all funding and extraordinary measures available as soon as next month.

She expressed concern about how long she would be able to keep the government from exceeding its borrowing limit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic relief.

“Because of this uncertainty, the Treasury Department is unable to provide a precise estimate of how long the exceptional measures will be in effect. However, the most likely outcome, based on our best and most recent information, is that cash and exceptional measures will be depleted within the month of October. As new information becomes available, we will continue to update Congress,” Yellen wrote.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money that Congress will authorize Treasury to borrow in order to keep the government afloat. The governmental debt subject to the limit was $22 trillion when the debt ceiling was postponed for two years in July 2019.

When the debt ceiling was reinstated, it was reset at $28.4 trillion, the current debt amount. The large increase in the last two years mirrored the vast amounts of funding allocated by Congress to assist individuals and businesses in surviving a global epidemic.

Yellen has been employing what are known as “exceptional measures” in law, which refer to a number of bookkeeping procedures that Yellen can use to eliminate debt from various government trust funds, including federal workers’ pensions. The funds withheld from the trust funds will be restored with interest once the debt ceiling impasse is resolved.

Yellen asked Congress to act as soon as possible.

“The United States of America would be unable to satisfy its obligations for the once all possible measures and currency on hand had been exhausted. This is a condensed version of the information.