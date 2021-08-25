If the coming COVID Origin Report blames the United States, China warns, the US should expect a “counterattack.”

According to the Associated Press, China has warned that if an upcoming intelligence assessment on the sources of COVID-19 condemns the Communist country, the US should face a “counterattack.”

The United States, China, and the World Health Organization are at odds over a belief that COVID-19 developed from a lab breach in Wuhan, China, where the disease was first seen at the end of 2019. (WHO). In late May, President Joe Biden directed US intelligence agencies to launch a 90-day examination of “two likely scenarios,” including the lab leak idea and another that COVID-19 may have spread from animals to people.

“If they wish to make bogus accusations against China, they better be ready to accept Chinese retaliation,” said Fu Cong, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The report will be made public in “a few days,” according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

A joint WHO-CHINA investigation released earlier this year stated that a lab leak was “very unlikely” and that the animal-to-human scenario was the most likely explanation. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, however, stated in late March that “all possibilities are on the table and merit comprehensive and further study.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The United States, according to Fu, is politicizing the problem by attempting to pin blame on China.

“Scapegoating China cannot whitewash the United States,” he said at a briefing for foreign journalists.

China wants the probe to move on to other possibilities after the joint WHO-China report is revealed. According to the findings, the virus most likely spread from bats to another species, which subsequently infected humans.

China has suggested that the virus may have escaped from Fort Detrick, a US military lab in Maryland, in response to ongoing rumors about a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

China is not involved in a disinformation campaign, according to Fu, who heads the Foreign Ministry’s Arms Control Department.

If other parties insist on following the lab leak idea, he says the WHO study team should go to Fort Detrick. He portrayed it as a fairness issue, since the WHO has been to the Wuhan institute twice.

“If Dr. Tedros thinks we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of a lab leak, he knows where to go,” Fu says. This is a condensed version of the information.