If the 2020 election fraud isn’t’solved,’ Trump says Republicans won’t vote in the midterms or the 2024 election.

Former President Donald Trump believes that if the fraud he says occurred during the 2020 election isn’t “fixed,” Republicans will boycott the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election, in which he may run.

Since the election was called for Biden, Trump has insisted that he won the 2020 presidential election legitimately, and he has chastised legislators and judges who disagree. He has yet to show that widespread fraud happened that would have influenced the election’s outcome, and he slammed a Georgia judge who dismissed a fraud action on Wednesday.

Trump claimed in a statement that “thoroughly and convincingly documented” information had been presented to establish he is the rightful winner of the presidential election. Republicans will abstain from voting in 2022 and 2024 if the election fraud is not “addressed,” he added. He went on to say that it is the “single most essential thing Republicans can accomplish.” Failure to address the flaws Trump claims marred the 2020 election and punish “those who broke the rules” accountable, according to Liz Shew, a spokesman for the former president, will encourage the perception among Republicans that their votes don’t matter.

Former President Donald Trump was contacted by Washington Newsday for clarification on what he meant when he said the alleged fraud was “fixed,” but did not respond in time for print.

