If Texas law is upheld, sending abortion pills by mail might result in steep fines and even jail time.

The United States Supreme Court declined on Friday to overturn Texas’ abortion legislation, which effectively prohibits the operation after six weeks of pregnancy.

The move came just days after another rule went into effect making it illegal to offer abortion-inducing medicine after a woman has been pregnant for seven weeks. The bill also establishes sanctions for doctors who transmit medication over the mail, including a fine or jail time.

In response to the new law, Farah Diaz-Tello, a senior legal counsel for the reproductive justice legal group If/When/How, told The Texas Tribune last week, “Texas is looking at the ways that people are navigating around restrictions and trying to make that as unsafe and as frightening for people as possible in order to deter them.”

According to The Texas Tribune, medical abortions are the most popular way for women in Texas to end their pregnancies.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Texas had previously restricted doctors from prescribing abortion drugs over Telehealth or the mail before the new look took effect. It is one of roughly 20 states that prohibit doctors from dispensing abortion pills unless they meet a patient in person. However, the new rule, which went into force last month, imposes penalties on doctors who write prescriptions by mail.

While the Supreme Court on Friday upheld Texas’ six-week abortion ban, which has been in effect since September 1, it also ruled that abortion providers would be allowed to sue specific defendants in federal court, including state licensing officials, to challenge the prohibition.

President Joe Biden slammed the Supreme Court’s ruling in a statement released Friday evening.

“In light of the substantial repercussions that statute has for women in Texas and around the country, as well as for the rule of law,” Biden stated, “I am very worried by the Supreme Court’s decision to allow SB8 to remain in effect.”

“While the Court’s decision to allow part of the providers’ action to proceed is promising, it underlines that there is still much more work to be done—in Texas, Mississippi, and many other states around the country where women’s rights are being attacked,” he continued.

The Supreme Court's conservative majority has recently indicated that it is willing to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that affirmed women's right to choose.