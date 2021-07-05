If she didn’t lose weight, a woman was warned she’d die by the age of 60.

Amanda Follit, from Woolton, weighed 17 stone 11lbs at her heaviest and ate a diet of junk and convenience food due to her hectic lifestyle.

Amanda went to see her GP when she started falling asleep at work and was continuously exhausted, and she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

This was the wake-up call she needed to start losing weight, and she was able to reverse her diabetes in just nine months.

According to Amanda, who spoke to the ECHO, “I went to the doctor because I was exhausted all of the time. I’d be working at my desk when I’d discover myself nodding asleep.

“I was leading a stressful lifestyle, which I believed was affecting my performance at work. I went to the doctor for that reason, not because I was sick.

“I gained weight as a result of my stressful lifestyle. I wasn’t binge-eating; I was simply eating crap.

“I’d always been huge, but this really amplified it, and I didn’t even think about what I was eating.”

Amanda went back to the physicians three months after being diagnosed with diabetes in September 2018 for more tests.

She was told that if she hadn’t started reducing weight when she did, she might only have had 15 years left to live.

“To be informed I could be dead by 60 was really horrifying,” she added. Obesity was the sole cause.”

Amanda’s weight was also affecting her osteoarthritis, preventing her from walking upstairs and requiring the use of a wheelchair when boarding planes.

However, her agony has been greatly lessened as a result of her weight loss – she has lost an astonishing 5 stone and 10 pounds in total.

Amanda began her weight loss journey on her own, but when she reached a “plateau” in January of last year, she joined Slimming World.

She currently weighs 12 stone and has gone down four dress sizes, from a size 22 to a size 14.

