If Sailors and Marines do not get vaccinated within 90 days, they risk losing promotions.

Active-duty members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps must receive their COVID-19 immunizations in less than 90 days or face disciplinary action, including loss of promotions.

The Navy declared that the mandate would take effect one week after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed that the DoD would impose the obligation. Austin’s announcement came one day after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handed the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine its final approval.

The Navy’s Surgeon General, Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, said in a statement, “The DoD’s required vaccination policy is the proven means to maintain the preparedness and safety of our naval force, DoD civilian work force, the American people, and our friends and partners.”

“Vaccinating every eligible service member increases readiness and ensures that our Sailors and Marines have the biological body armor they need to defend themselves against biological threats,” Gillingham added.

On Tuesday, Vice Admiral William Merz, the deputy chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans, and Strategy, issued the entire vaccination order, giving active duty servicemembers until November 29 to comply. Reservists have 120 days to acquire the vaccine, or until December 29.

Service personnel can also choose to take one of the FDA-approved vaccines for emergency use, such as the two-shot Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, under the Navy rule, which also applies to the Marines.

Those who refuse to be vaccinated without a legitimate exemption, on the other hand, will face “punitive or administrative action, or both,” according to the law. Only proper medical or religious exemptions are permitted, with any other refusals being considered a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

In a message to the fleet, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro stated, “The Chief of Naval Operations and Commandant of the Marine Corps have authority to use the entire range of administrative and disciplinary actions to hold non-exempt Service Members adequately accountable.”

“This may include, but is not limited to, removing vaccination status from consideration for advancement, promotions, reenlistment, or continuance, consistent with existing regulations, or otherwise evaluating vaccination status in personnel actions as appropriate,” he added.

Despite the fact that only about 60% of all service personnel have been vaccinated against COVID-19,