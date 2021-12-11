If Russia invades Ukraine, the UK Foreign Secretary warns, it would suffer “serious repercussions.”

As she prepared to persuade friends during weekend meetings to become less reliant on Moscow for cheap gas, Liz Truss suggested the UK would aim to harm the Russian economy if it invaded Ukraine.

The Cabinet minister will urge allies from the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan to present a united front against Russia’s “malign” behavior during the summit, which is part of the UK’s year-long G7 chairmanship.

According to US intelligence authorities, Russia has stationed some 70,000 troops along its Ukrainian border and has began planning an invasion as early as next year.

President Joe Biden has spoken twice this week with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leaders of Germany, Italy, and France – called the Nato “quint” – about how to deal with the threat.

When asked by broadcasters how likely an invasion was, Ms Truss reiterated her position that sending soldiers across the border would be a “strategic blunder” – something she wants the G7 to “spell out” over the next two days.

“What this weekend’s G7 conference is about is a display of unity among like-minded major countries that we will certainly be robust in our stance against aggression, against aggression with respect to Ukraine,” she said.

“If something goes wrong, there will be serious consequences, but we must also ensure that we are creating security and economic connections with like-minded allies, including Ukraine, in order to defend them in the future.”

Ms Truss dodged queries on whether a British military response to an invasion would be possible, stating only that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had been in Ukraine “quite recently” as part of the UK’s assistance to Kiev in developing its defense and security capabilities.

UK warships and missiles will be sold to Kiev under a deal reached last month.

The UK was working with friends to “ensure there would be serious economic implications” if Russia pushed soldiers into Ukraine, according to the Foreign Secretary.

She also stated that Britain would press for a “alternative to Russian gas supplies.” “The summary has come to an end.”