If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Mississippi would have a near-total ban on abortions, according to Governor Reeves.

Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi warned on Sunday that if Roe v. Wade—the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide—is repealed, he will enact an almost full ban on abortions in his state.

Roe’s destiny is still unknown, therefore Reeves’ words are timely.

The conservative majority on the court expressed a willingness to overturn Roe while hearing arguments on a Mississippi law that would outlaw most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

During a CNN Sunday interview, anchor Jake Tapper asked Reeves about a Mississippi legislation that, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, will immediately ban all abortions—except in situations of rape or to save the mother’s life.

“Would you start enforcing it in your state if that happens— the nearly complete ban, regardless of how many weeks of pregnancy?” Tapper was the one who inquired.

“Obviously, it depends on how the court decides and what those decisions permit us to do.” If Roe is overturned—and, by the way, I think very firmly, as do many Americans, that today’s Supreme Court justices may look at the Roe v. Wade decision and conclude that the court simply got it wrong in 1973,” Reeves stated.

Reeves went on to add that, in his perspective, the Constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion. If Roe is overturned, he says, “that doesn’t mean that no one in America will have access to abortion—although it would make people like me happy—but it does mean that all 50 states, the laboratories of democracy, will have the ability to adopt their own laws with respect to abortion.” Tapper then rephrased his query.

“Is it a yes, that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, you will implement Mississippi’s nearly-total abortion ban, which exists in the inevitability, or in the case if Roe v. Wade is overturned?”

“Yes, Jake,” Reeves responded, “because if you think, as I do, that that innocent, unborn kid in the mother’s womb is in fact a child—the most essential word when we talk about children is not unborn, but children.”

