If Roe v. Wade is overturned, California may pay certain out-of-state residents’ abortion costs.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, California may be on its way to becoming a “sanctuary” for those seeking reproductive care.

In the event that the 48-year-old Supreme Court decision forbidding states from banning abortion is reversed, the California Future of Abortion Council has compiled a list of 45 proposals. The council, which includes advocacy groups and abortion providers, includes Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom as a significant member and has already began debating what to do about those who come to California from other states.

The council is suggesting money to assist those seeking reproductive care from other states. That money would be used for things like hotel, transportation, and petrol, among other things. If a patient, even one from another state, cannot afford to pay for treatment, the state may compensate abortion practitioners. This bill is most likely an extension of California’s existing Medicaid program, which permits low-income citizens to get abortions.

“We’ll be a sanctuary,” Newsom added, noting that patients from other states are likely to fly to California for abortions. “We’re looking at methods to support that inevitability and to broaden our protections.” Throughout the pandemic, California’s coffers have swelled, resulting in a record budget surplus this year. California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office estimates that the state will generate a $31 billion surplus next year.

When a Texas law prohibiting abortion after six weeks of pregnancy was permitted to take effect, California affiliates of Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, got a sneak peek into how patients might seek abortions beyond their home states this year. Patients from Texas have increased slightly in California clinics.

If Roe v. Wade is repealed, it’s uncertain how many people will go to California for abortions. However, according to a recent assessment by the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research organization, roughly 1.3 million more women would go to California for abortions. The majority of them, according to the organization, would come from Arizona, which has a legislation on the books that would make abortion illegal once it became legal.

“That will destabilize the abortion provider network,” Fabiola Carrion, interim head of reproductive and sexual health, warned. This is a condensed version of the information.