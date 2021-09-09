If Robert E. Lee had been in charge of the Afghan war, Trump claims it would have ended in victory.

The removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia has prompted former President Donald Trump to deliver a comment to the press.

Trump began his statement on Wednesday by noting that he witnessed a “huge crane take down the magnificent and very famous statue of ‘Robert E. Lee On His Horse’ in Richmond, Virginia.” It has long been acknowledged as a stunning bronze sculpture.”

The statue was subsequently “torn into three parts” and stored into storage “before to its complete defilement,” according to Trump.

Trump continued by praising Lee, calling him “the greatest tactician of all time.” Lee should be recognized as “perhaps the greatest unifying force after the war was over,” he added.

“Our culture is being decimated, and our history and heritage, both good and bad, are being annihilated by the Radical Left,” Trump said. He concluded by suggesting that if Robert E. Lee had led our troops in Afghanistan, “that calamity would have ended many years ago in a complete and utter victory.”

Following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan on August 15, Taliban soldiers seized control of the country, prompting the former president to criticize President Joe Biden’s strategy for extracting American soldiers.

At a rally in Alabama in August 2021, Trump remarked, “Biden’s botched pullout from Afghanistan is the most amazing display of sheer stupidity by a nation’s leader, possibly at any time.”

According to the Pentagon and Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health, a bomber attack outside of Kabul’s airport killed 13 US service men and almost 60 Afghan civilians on August 26.

The Afghanistan war, which had been the longest in US history, came to an end on August 31.

Following George Floyd’s death in 2020, worldwide protests ensued, prompting a call to action on racial injustice, including the destruction of Confederate statues around the United States, including the US Capitol.

The Virginia Supreme Court ruled on September 2 that the Confederate general’s statue could be removed, a move that Attorney General Mark Herring backed.

Herring remarked in a press statement on September 2 that “this is a momentous day in Virginia.” “Today is the day. This is a condensed version of the information.