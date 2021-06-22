If quarantine is abolished, you may be able to vacation in Amber countries.

People who have been completely vaccinated against covid will be able to travel to countries on the amber list without being quarantined, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr Hancock said today that ministers were looking into how to get rid of the 10-day isolation rule for persons returning from an amber list country.

He told Sky News that he is “in favor of pushing forward in this area” and that daily testing should replace quarantine.

“This hasn’t been clinically suggested yet – we’re working on it,” he explained.

“We’re working on ideas to use the vaccine to restore some of the freedoms that had to be curtailed in order to keep people safe.

“After all, that is the whole point of the immunization campaign, which is why it is critical that every adult get the shot.”

“We’ll get there when it’s safe to do so,” Mr Hancock replied when asked if these measures could be in place as soon as August.

According to Mirror Online, such a shift would allow double-jabbed holidaymakers to go to dozens of more nations, including several of the UK’s most popular summer attractions, without having to isolate for 10 days when they return home.

Fully vaccinated travelers may still face limitations when they reach at their destination, since some countries on the amber list refuse to welcome visitors from the UK or require them to stay in a hotel for days after they arrive.

The amber list currently includes about 170 nations and territories, including Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Germany, the United States, Barbados, Jamaica, Morocco, and Indonesia.

As of June 22, these 167 countries and territories are on the amber list, listed alphabetically.

On June 28, the second “checkpoint” evaluation since the introduction of the traffic light system of green, amber, and red light countries will take place.

Depending on each country’s Covid situation, several countries on the amber list may be moved to green or red in the future.

Earlier this month, thousands of British holidaymakers in Portugal were left scrambling to return home before a 4am deadline. Summary ends.