If pet owners ignore the warning, they could face a £500 punishment.

The government has declared that pet owners who do not comply with new laws face fines of up to £500.

According to the proposed proposals, all cat owners must have their cats microchipped before they reach the age of 20 weeks, and their contact information must be recorded and kept up to date in order to reconnect lost and stray pets.

Owners who do not get their pets microchipped will have 21 days to get one implanted or face a fine of up to £500.

This was a “important manifesto commitment” that the UK government fully supports, according to the government.

According to the latest estimates, there are over 10.8 million pet cats in the UK, with up to 2.8 million of them being unchipped.

Eight out of ten stray cats brought to Cats Protection are not microchipped, making it extremely difficult to reunite them with their owners if they become lost or stolen.

Microchipping is a “simple process” that entails implanting a tiny chip with a unique serial number beneath the skin of a cat.

This number can be read by a scanner and compared to a microchip database to assist reconnect missing pets with their registered owners more quickly, saving time and suffering.

The government has not yet set a date for when the restrictions will take effect, but has stated that they will not be implemented until a review is finished.

Lord Goldsmith, the Minister for Animal Welfare, said: “Cats are cherished members of our families, and having them microchipped is the greatest way to ensure that you are reunited with them in the event that they are ever lost or stolen.

“These new measures will help protect millions of cats across the country, and they’ll be implemented with a slew of other safeguards we’re putting in place as part of our Animal Welfare Action Plan.”

The government also collaborated with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons earlier this year to provide new guidance that requires vets to check the microchips of healthy dogs to help prevent them from being put down unnecessarily.

