If nothing is done, the number of NHS workers on leave could hit 50,000 by Christmas Day.

If nothing is done now, the number of NHS workers absent due to Covid-19 could exceed 50,000 by Christmas.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has issued a severe warning, noting that reduced staff numbers will have a detrimental impact on appointments and procedures.

Fears about the Omicron variety are growing, prompting calls for the UK government to tighten regulations ahead of Christmas.

“It’s difficult to see how the system and personnel working their hardest in the NHS would survive without further measures from the government to minimize the spread,” Dr. Simon Walsh, chair of the BMA consultants committee, told CNN.

The BMA’s comments come as Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out putting new restrictions in place to combat the spread of coronavirus in the run-up to Christmas.

The BMA also demanded clearer messaging on doing lateral flow checks before mixing, wearing mandated masks, and ensuring proper ventilation for meetings, as well as financial assistance for businesses affected by the new limitations.

Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, the council’s head, warned that a lack of staff will result in appointments and operations being canceled, and that this is already happening.

He believes the government should take a number of steps to provide the NHS with the protection it need.

“This would entail canceling major indoor parties, reinstating the two-metre social distance restriction, and conveying a clear message to the public to minimize social mixing, particularly ahead of Christmas when we know people will want to visit their relatives and loved ones,” he said.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, held his last press conference on Wednesday, urging people to obtain their booster shots as part of a “great national fightback” against the new strain.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, speaking at the same briefing, cautioned that the worst is still to come as the UK struggles with “two epidemics.”

According to sources, the date on which the government would make an announcement about a rumored circuit breaker shutdown has been “leaked” and is set for Boxing Day.

