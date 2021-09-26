If not Monday, Nancy Pelosi said a bipartisan infrastructure bill will be passed ‘this week.’

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure will be passed this week, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She did, however, acknowledge that the vote could be postponed until beyond Monday, as progressive and centrist Democrats continue to feud over the budget package.

Pelosi reached an agreement with a group of moderate Democrats that the package will be approved on Monday. The bill contains funds for roads, bridges, high-speed internet, rail and transportation, drinking water upgrades, and other infrastructure objectives.

Last month, the Senate passed the bill with bipartisan support. It was approved by 19 Republicans and every Democrat.

Progressive politicians, on the other hand, have stated that they will not support for the plan until the House and Senate pass a $3.5 trillion infrastructure measure that includes climate change mitigation, Medicare expansion, and free two-year community college.

Pelosi remarked on ABC News’ This Week that she would not bring a bill to the House floor until she knew she had the numbers to approve it.

She stated, “I will never bring a bill to the floor that does not have the votes.”

The House will still vote on the bill this week, according to Speaker Boehner, who promised moderate lawmakers that she would keep her word. The bill will still be brought to the floor for “consideration” on Monday, she said, but that does not imply it will be voted on then.

She stated that she would not set an arbitrary timeframe for the vote and that Democrats must “create consensus” in order to move forward.

“You don’t get to pick the date,” she explained. “You must leave once you have the votes in a fair amount of time.”

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal of Washington state stated on Sunday that the “votes are not there” to pass the bipartisan package, putting the vote on Monday in doubt. She told a CNN reporter on Friday that at least 50 Democrats would vote against the bill, considerably outnumbering the few Republicans who have shown support.

When questioned by George Stephanopoulos of This Week if an agreement on the bigger $3.5 trillion package would be required for the bipartisan bill to pass, Pelosi acknowledged he was “exactly right,” but that it would. This is a condensed version of the information.