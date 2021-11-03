If military service members refuse vaccines, they may be denied veterans benefits, according to the Pentagon.

The US Department of Defense (DOD) announced Wednesday that service members who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may lose their eligibility for veterans’ benefits.

According to the Military Times, those who refuse the vaccine will not be given any particular safeguards when it comes to their departure from the military.

Individual commanders of local stations will now have to decide whether to issue personnel an other-than-honorable or dishonorable discharge, and the Times reported that commanders have been told not to give “any preferential judgments for veterans’ benefits eligibility.”

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, service members who obtain a dishonorable discharge, such as a court marshal or desertion, are often precluded from receiving benefits (VA).

Home loans, GI Bill benefits, and a range of other military auxiliary programs are among the perks that could be lost.

According to the VA, even if you get an other-than-honorable discharge, you may be eligible for “treatment at a VA medical institution for disability considered to be service-connected,” such as mental health examinations. They will, however, be denied access to the majority of other benefits.

In all other circumstances, the VA considers a variety of variables, including service records and length of service, when assessing benefits eligibility.

Republicans in Congress have recently advocated for the withdrawal of benefits to make it easier for people who refuse to take the vaccine. In September, the House passed a bill prohibiting the military from granting dishonorable discharges to persons in that group, while it is currently being debated in the Senate.

Despite this, the Department of Defense claims that the vaccine is necessary to keep service members safe.

Gil Cisneros, the Department of Defense’s undersecretary for personnel, testified before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, “We see the vaccine as a readiness issue.” “How the individual service proceeds with any discharge decision is up to them.” Nearly 8,500 personnel of the United States Air Force and United States Space Force missed the recent November 2 immunization deadline. The other branches have deadlines for the shoot coming up in the coming weeks as well.

Despite some military members’ reservations about receiving the vaccine, the Department of Defense stressed that the mandate was vital to prevent the spread of the disease. This is a condensed version of the information.